Lincoln man choked girlfriend, threw her down stairs, police say

  Updated
A 34-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he is alleged to have choked his 21-year-old girlfriend until she fell unconscious before throwing her down a flight of stairs and holding a knife to her neck, according to police. 

The woman told police that William Smith had accused her of cheating on him when she arrived at their home near 31st and Holdrege streets Thursday evening, Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

William Smith

Smith

After Smith assaulted the woman in front of children in the home, Vigil said Smith forced the 21-year-old and one child into a car, driving to a house near 22nd and Orchard streets.

There, Smith slashed a vehicle tire and assaulted a 24-year-old man, Vigil said, as the woman drove back to their residence on Holdrege and gathered her other children and belongings. 

Vigil said the woman then drove around Lincoln before she flagged down a Nebraska State Patrol trooper near 19th and O streets and asked for help. 

Lincoln Police investigated and arrested Smith on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, strangulation, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and three counts of child abuse. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

