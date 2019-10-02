Police say a 20-year-old Lincoln man allegedly drove after a car with two teenagers in it, shouting he was going to shoot them, after one stole a bag of marijuana from him.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to 27th and Holdrege streets on a report that a 16- and 17-year-old boy were being chased by another vehicle. They told police the man rammed their Chevy Cobalt in his Honda Civic and he shouted he was going to shoot them.
Bonkiewicz said police flooded the area and found the Honda Civic that had marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, magazines and ammunition inside.
He said they learned that the 16-year-old boy had stolen marijuana during a drug deal, leading Tyquan Petty to pursue them.
Bonkiewicz said they arrested Petty on suspicion of terroristic threats and cited the boy for theft.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.