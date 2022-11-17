Lincoln man charged with two felonies after pulling knife in road rage altercation, police allege

After blowing past a stop sign and nearly crashing into a Lincoln couple late last month, police allege a 38-year-old man then followed and threatened the couple before pulling a knife on them along Cornhusker Highway.

Jerry Dunlap Jr. nearly struck the couple while pulling into the Hog Wild Pit BBQ parking lot at around 2:45 p.m. Oct. 30 before following them into the drive thru-line, shouting expletives toward their Chrysler Sedan, Lincoln Police Officer Matthew Buhrman alleged in the affidavit for Dunlap's arrest.

The Lincoln man pulled his Toyota pickup into the parking lot near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway and approached the couple on foot, throwing an "unknown object" at their sedan before pulling a knife on the driver, a 24-year-old man.

"Jerry then struck the back window, the trunk lid, and the windshield with the knife," Buhrman said in the affidavit.

Dunlap fled eastbound on Cornhusker before first responders arrived, witnesses told police, first stopping at a nearby gas station to throw knives away in an outdoor trashcan.

Police later pulled four knives from the trashcan, including one that matched the description of the knife Dunlap allegedly used to threaten the 24-year-old, Buhrman said.

Investigators sought Dunlap for close to two weeks and ultimately arrested him Monday near North First and Irving streets, according to court filings.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged the 38-year-old with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.