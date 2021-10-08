 Skip to main content
Lincoln man charged with third-degree sexual assault of child
Lincoln man charged with third-degree sexual assault of child

A Lincoln man was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child after a September incident involving a 6-year-old girl, according to court filings. 

Amador Sosa, 48, was also charged with felony child abuse stemming from an encounter that happened in his north Lincoln apartment. He is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $350,000 percentage bond, meaning he would need to post $35,000 to be released. 

Amador Sosa

Sosa

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Lancaster County Court, Sosa was lying next to the 6-year-old in his bed on Sept. 25 when he began kissing her, the girl told her mother, and later, LPD investigators. 

The girl said Sosa placed her hand on his genitals, according to the affidavit.  

Police on Wednesday contacted Sosa at his apartment near First and Fairfield streets before they interviewed him at LPD headquarters. Sosa was then arrested and taken to jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

