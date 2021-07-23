 Skip to main content
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting, harboring missing teen
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting, harboring missing teen

  • Updated
A Lincoln man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child after police say he had sex with and was hiding a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month.

Jermaine Brown, 29, was arrested July 13 following an investigation into the case of the missing juvenile, records from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office state.

According to investigators, the girl's foster parents reported her missing on July 2 from rural Lancaster County. On July 12, they presented information about the girl's Snapchat account to authorities.

When searching the girl's account, investigators found conversations between her and Brown which centered around previous sexual encounters and included a topless photo of the girl.

Police traced Brown's Snapchat username to his social media accounts which were under the name "Jay Brown." On Facebook, he had posted a photo of a car that was registered using Brown's address in Lincoln.

On July 13, investigators observed Brown and the girl walk into an apartment at the address. When Brown left the apartment, he was arrested by sheriff's deputies. Police then searched the residence for the girl, who was found hiding in a closet.

During questioning at the Sheriff's Office, Brown admitted to having sex with the girl approximately 20 times, records state. 

According to the documents, Brown and the girl met on social media, where she originally told him she was 17. Brown said that when he picked her up from her foster parents' house and took her to a motel, she told him she was born in 2006, and he did not question her about her age beyond that.

In addition to the sexual assault charge, Brown has also been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child under 18. His bond is $500,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com

