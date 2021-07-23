Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting, harboring missing teen

A Lincoln man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child after police say he had sex with and was hiding a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month.

Jermaine Brown, 29, was arrested July 13 following an investigation into the case of the missing juvenile, records from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office state.

According to investigators, the girl's foster parents reported her missing on July 2 from rural Lancaster County. On July 12, they presented information about the girl's Snapchat account to authorities.

When searching the girl's account, investigators found conversations between her and Brown which centered around previous sexual encounters and included a topless photo of the girl.

Police traced Brown's Snapchat username to his social media accounts which were under the name "Jay Brown." On Facebook, he had posted a photo of a car that was registered using Brown's address in Lincoln.

On July 13, investigators observed Brown and the girl walk into an apartment at the address. When Brown left the apartment, he was arrested by sheriff's deputies. Police then searched the residence for the girl, who was found hiding in a closet.