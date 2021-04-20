 Skip to main content
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting a minor
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man Monday on a charge of sex trafficking a minor.

Troy Springer allegedly had sex with a juvenile female in return for drugs and a place to stay, according to the LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks. 

Banks said LPD could provide no further information about the case, which remains under investigation. 

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
