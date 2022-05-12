Lincoln man charged with sexual assault of 7-year-old, police say

A 22-year-old Lincoln man was charged with two felonies Thursday, less than two weeks after an elementary school-aged girl told investigators he had touched her inappropriately, police said in court records.

Isaac Sanchez was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse for his alleged role in the incident, which occurred amid a sleepover at a central Lincoln apartment April 29, Investigator Tyler Nitz said in the affidavit for Sanchez's arrest.

In a May 5 interview, the girl told Lincoln Police Special Victims Unit investigators that she awoke to Sanchez pressing himself against her, Nitz said in the affidavit. Sanchez later pulled the girl's pants down, the girl told investigators.

Police interviewed Sanchez Tuesday and arrested him Wednesday night near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

