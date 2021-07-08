Lincoln man charged with second-degree murder in June shooting that killed partygoer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Around 20 minutes later, members of the group were seen gathering on surveillance video at the NP Mart gas station near 28th and O streets, Sorensen wrote.

Police used the clothing the Hickey brothers wore in both previous videos to help identify them in video taken of a "large fight" and shooting near 61st and Adams streets, where Abron was later found shot, according to the affidavit.

Sorensen wrote that police matched the clothing of the Hickey brothers — coupled with positive identification made from an informant — to identify Shantrel Hickey as the shooter who leveled his "firearm in the direction where (Abron) was standing with a group."

On Wednesday, acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said police are still asking for attendees at the party to come forward. He said investigators have interviewed multiple partygoers in the weeks since the shooting, but LPD is still seeking more potential witnesses in the case.

"There were more people there than we know by name," he said.

It remains unclear if Abron knew either of the Hickey brothers, Jackson said. He declined to say whether LPD had recovered any guns suspected to be involved in the shooting.