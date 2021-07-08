Lincoln man charged with second-degree murder in June shooting that killed partygoer

Shantrel A. Hickey, the man Lincoln Police arrested Tuesday in connection to a June shooting that killed Deontae Abron at a house party, has been charged with second-degree murder in Abron's death.
Hickey, 26, made an initial appearance in Lancaster County Court on Thursday, where he appeared by video from jail and was arraigned on the murder charge, as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond.
Daqwan Hickey — Shantrel Hickey's brother, who police say shot a gun into the air at the same party where Abron was killed — was arraigned on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is being held on a $250,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to post $25,000 to be released.
The charges stem from a June 12 house party near 61st and Adams streets that first devolved into a fight and then a shootout, leaving Abron hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his face. Abron died at an Omaha hospital on June 15.
Lincoln Police arrested the Hickey brothers on Tuesday.
In an arrest affidavit, LPD Sgt. Jeffrey Sorensen wrote that a group of people — which included both Hickey brothers — were gathered at the Railyard in downtown Lincoln on the night of June 11 and left the outdoor entertainment complex around 2 a.m. on June 12.
Around 20 minutes later, members of the group were seen gathering on surveillance video at the NP Mart gas station near 28th and O streets, Sorensen wrote.
Police used the clothing the Hickey brothers wore in both previous videos to help identify them in video taken of a "large fight" and shooting near 61st and Adams streets, where Abron was later found shot, according to the affidavit.
Sorensen wrote that police matched the clothing of the Hickey brothers — coupled with positive identification made from an informant — to identify Shantrel Hickey as the shooter who leveled his "firearm in the direction where (Abron) was standing with a group."
On Wednesday, acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said police are still asking for attendees at the party to come forward. He said investigators have interviewed multiple partygoers in the weeks since the shooting, but LPD is still seeking more potential witnesses in the case.
"There were more people there than we know by name," he said.
It remains unclear if Abron knew either of the Hickey brothers, Jackson said. He declined to say whether LPD had recovered any guns suspected to be involved in the shooting.
Both Hickey brothers had served time in prison over the last several years in connection to a drive-by shooting in February 2017.
