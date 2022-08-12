 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Lincoln man charged with possessing child porn after messaging app blew whistle, police say

  • 0

A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail nearly nine months after Kik, an app-based messaging platform, reported he had displayed child pornography during a videoconference session late last year, Nebraska State Patrol investigators said in court records.

Investigators in November served a search warrant on Matthew Meyer's west Lincoln residence, where they found a device that contained at least seven child pornographic videos, Investigator Joey Fynbu said in the affidavit for Meyer's arrest.

Matthew Meyer

Meyer

In at least four of the videos, the victims depicted were under the age of 12, Fynbu said in the affidavit. 

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Matthew Meyer's arrest Wednesday. He was booked into the Lancaster County jail Thursday.

Search warrant turns up a pound of meth at central Lincoln apartment, police say
Judge sentences ex-Lincoln magic-shop owner to 106 years to life for sexually abusing boys
Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed

  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gorillas have been developing ways to verbally communicate with humans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News