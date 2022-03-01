Lincoln man charged with nine felonies after passing fake bills, police say

A 27-year-old Lincoln man is accused of walking into three grocery stores, two office supply outlets, a book store, a hardware store and a coffee shop with counterfeit money and walking out with real cash received as change.

Austin Barrett has been charged with nine felony counts of first-degree forgery after he allegedly passed fake bills at eight businesses across Lincoln from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, Lincoln Police Investigator Michael Wambold wrote in the affidavit for Barrett's arrest.

"Barrett primarily used counterfeit money to purchase Visa gift cards and low-dollar items where he would receive genuine currency as change," Wambold wrote.

Over the 11 days, Barrett passed more than $1,700 in fake bills, police said.

Police reviewed video footage and linked Barrett to the string of forgeries — at three local HyVee stores, a Westlake Ace Hardware and at Staples, among other locations, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested Friday and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.