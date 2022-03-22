Lincoln man charged with motor vehicle homicide in January crash

A 40-year-old Lincoln man was charged with motor vehicle homicide Tuesday for his alleged role in a January crash that killed an 83-year-old pedestrian.

James Wel has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge, which is punishable by up to a year in jail. Wel's attorney filed the written plea in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday.

The charge comes more than two months after police say Wel struck Russell Boardman as he crossed South Street near 15th Street on Jan. 8.

Wel was nearing 15th Street in his Chevy Equinox at about 5:30 p.m. as Boardman walked north across the roadway in a painted crosswalk, according to the crash report.

Boardman was transported by ambulance to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries Feb. 23.

Wel told investigators he didn't know his exact speed prior to the collision but that he didn't believe he was speeding, according to the crash report. He wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol or driving distracted, according to the report.

