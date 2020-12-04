 Skip to main content
Lincoln man charged with motor vehicle homicide for crash that killed motorcyclist
Lincoln man charged with motor vehicle homicide for crash that killed motorcyclist

A Lincoln man was in court this week in connection to a fatal July 30 crash that killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist.

Prosecutors charged Patrick Tvrdy on Thursday with motor vehicle homicide-DUI, a felony with a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

At a first appearance, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $20,000, which he posted later that day to get out.

At 9:30 p.m. July 30, Brady Sweetser was riding his motorcycle on Nebraska 2 when Tvrdy turned left onto Pioneers Boulevard in front of him in a Dodge Charger and the two collided, according to the police report.

Sweetser was unresponsive when police arrived, and they performed CPR until Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers arrived. He died at the scene.

Police said witnesses said Sweetser had been speeding. 

Officer Erin Spilker said officers who made contact with Tvrdy on the night of the crash smelled burnt marijuana and noticed signs of impairment. A drug recognition expert evaluated him and determined he'd been too impaired to operate a vehicle.

Tvrdy denies he was under the influence and says he had been shaken from the crash.

Spilker said Friday that a sample of his urine tested at the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Laboratory confirmed a level of carboxy-THC in his system that indicated he was impaired.

Tvrdy turned himself in at the jail Wednesday, and he was arrested.

Sweetser was from Sidney and worked at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

