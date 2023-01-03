Lincoln man charged with four felonies in shooting at New Year's house party

Prosecutors charged a 36-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday with four felonies after police arrested the man Sunday for his alleged role in a New Year's party shooting that left two men hospitalized, according to court filings.

Frederick Gooch was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony ahead of his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Lancaster County Judge Timothy Phillips set Gooch's percentage bond at $500,000 and appointed the public defender's office to represent him. He must pay $50,000 to be released.

The charges come two days after police were called to 3052 Vine St. at around 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunfire.

Inside the house, officers found 26-year-old Joseph Streeter with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a mud room near the back door, Lincoln Police Investigator Matthew Franken said in the affidavit for Gooch's arrest.

Outside, police encountered 27-year-old Eric Dyes with a gunshot wound to his foot, Franken said in the affidavit.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took both men to a local hospital. Streeter underwent surgery and remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday, according to police. Dyes was treated and released.

Investigators found bullet casings, jackets and holes throughout the house and encountered blood near where Streeter had been shot, Franken said.

Witnesses told police that the shooting followed a fight between Gooch and Streeter, which escalated after Gooch pulled a handgun, Franken alleged.

The witnesses reported that Gooch fired the gun at Streeter and Dyes as they walked away from the altercation, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested the 36-year-old without incident at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday and took him to the county jail, the department said in a news release.

It's unclear if either of the victims lived at the house where the shooting occurred. In court records, Gooch lists an address near 68th Street and Colfax Avenue in northeast Lincoln.

