 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Lincoln man charged with four felonies in shooting at New Year's house party

  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors charged a 36-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday with four felonies after police arrested the man Sunday for his alleged role in a New Year's party shooting that left two men hospitalized, according to court filings. 

Frederick Gooch was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony ahead of his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. 

Frederick Gooch

Frederick Gooch

Lancaster County Judge Timothy Phillips set Gooch's percentage bond at $500,000 and appointed the public defender's office to represent him. He must pay $50,000 to be released.

The charges come two days after police were called to 3052 Vine St. at around 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunfire.

Inside the house, officers found 26-year-old Joseph Streeter with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a mud room near the back door, Lincoln Police Investigator Matthew Franken said in the affidavit for Gooch's arrest.

People are also reading…

Outside, police encountered 27-year-old Eric Dyes with a gunshot wound to his foot, Franken said in the affidavit.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took both men to a local hospital. Streeter underwent surgery and remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday, according to police. Dyes was treated and released.

Investigators found bullet casings, jackets and holes throughout the house and encountered blood near where Streeter had been shot, Franken said.

Witnesses told police that the shooting followed a fight between Gooch and Streeter, which escalated after Gooch pulled a handgun, Franken alleged.

The witnesses reported that Gooch fired the gun at Streeter and Dyes as they walked away from the altercation, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested the 36-year-old without incident at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday and took him to the county jail, the department said in a news release.

It's unclear if either of the victims lived at the house where the shooting occurred. In court records, Gooch lists an address near 68th Street and Colfax Avenue in northeast Lincoln.

Nebraska man knocked 25-year-old unconscious in downtown Lincoln, police say
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Two Lincoln residents cited for firing handguns to celebrate New Year, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bankman-Fried enters not guilty plea in FTX case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News