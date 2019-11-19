A Lincoln man has been charged with four felonies after he allegedly held a woman against her will and transported her across town.
According to Lincoln Police, 47-year-old Shawn D. Robins choked a woman during a domestic disturbance Sunday at a house in the 300 block of South 44th Street, stabbed the wall with a knife and would not let her leave.
After keeping her there overnight, Robins allegedly drove the woman Monday morning to the Ambassador at 4405 Normal Blvd., a rehabilitation facility where a relative of his lives.
At the Ambassador, the woman alerted staff members to the fact that she was being held against her will, and they put her in a locked room and called 911.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Robins has been charged with four felony counts: strangulation, making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree false imprisonment.
Robins remained in jail as of Tuesday.