A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Sunday night after he cocked and pointed a shotgun at his family following an argument that stemmed from his angst over the AFC Championship game, police alleged in court filings.

Kylor Cone had been watching the Chiefs-Bengals matchup Sunday night at his house in southwest Lincoln when he began arguing with his wife, who was getting their children ready for bed, Lincoln Police Officer Alyssa Dirks said in the affidavit for Cone's arrest.

By around 9:30 p.m., the argument had escalated, and Cone's wife started to load their two children into her car as she called police, Dirks said.

As the 32-year-old woman stood near her car in the family's garage, Cone emerged from the house with a 12-guage shotgun and pointed it at his family before cocking the gun, Dirks said in the affidavit. Cone's wife shouted at him to put the gun down.

Cone retreated into the house and his wife took the kids to a neighbor's house while they waited for police.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with four felonies: terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two counts of felony child abuse.

Cone paid $25,000 to be released from the Lancaster County jail Tuesday.

