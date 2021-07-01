Lincoln man charged with first-degree murder in death of wife who had Alzheimer's

"On the morning of the shooting, defendant was in the living room with Janet, went upstairs to retrieve and fully load his revolver, went downstairs and shot Janet one time in the head," Koziol wrote.

Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said the couple was married for more than 57 years. Prompted and speaking generally, he encouraged those facing challenges caring for aging residents to seek out resources.

Angel Horton-Frank, director of communications for the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, said the organization's policy is not to comment on specific or ongoing situations, but there are resources for both patients and caregivers on the group's website.

She also said situations like this one are extremely rare.

In a statement shared with the Journal Star, family members said they were going through a difficult time and requested privacy.

