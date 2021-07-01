Lincoln man charged with first-degree murder in death of wife who had Alzheimer's

John Kotopka, the 80-year-old man accused of shooting his 78-year-old wife in the head on June 20, has been charged with first-degree murder.
The murder charge comes more than a week after Janet Kotopka, who had Alzheimer's, died from her injuries at a local hospital on June 23.
John Kotopka was arrested and originally charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the shooting that happened in the couple's home in the 1800 block of Dakota Street. His charges were reassessed after his wife's death.
John Kotopka is being held on a $500,000 percentage bond, meaning he would need to post $50,000 to be released.
In an arrest affidavit, Lincoln Police Sgt. Kenneth Koziol said Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago and that her health had deteriorated to a point that she had to be monitored constantly.
John Kotopka allegedly told investigators he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer" and was concerned about the financial burden if she were to go to a health care facility.
"On the morning of the shooting, defendant was in the living room with Janet, went upstairs to retrieve and fully load his revolver, went downstairs and shot Janet one time in the head," Koziol wrote.
Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said the couple was married for more than 57 years. Prompted and speaking generally, he encouraged those facing challenges caring for aging residents to seek out resources.
Angel Horton-Frank, director of communications for the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, said the organization's policy is not to comment on specific or ongoing situations, but there are resources for both patients and caregivers on the group's website.
She also said situations like this one are extremely rare.
In a statement shared with the Journal Star, family members said they were going through a difficult time and requested privacy.