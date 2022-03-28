 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man charged with first-degree assault in weekend stabbing

  • 0

A 29-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a Lincoln home Sunday, according to court records.

George Hare, 49, was charged Monday with first-degree assault, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person for his alleged role in the attack, which occurred at about 8 a.m. Sunday near 14th and E streets.

George Hare

Hare

Hare's wife was in the house when he entered Sunday morning and stabbed the victim twice before the man wrestled Hare to the ground, according to the affidavit for Hare's arrest.

The victim and the woman held Hare down until police arrived and took him to the Lancaster County Jail, Officer Jon Rennerfeldt wrote in the affidavit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical-but-stable condition Monday afternoon.

Two women killed in collision east of Harrison; three children injured
Earlier parole for well-behaved prisoners in Nebraska seen as way to reduce overcrowding
Ex-president of Lincoln security company sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News