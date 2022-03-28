Lincoln man charged with first-degree assault in weekend stabbing

A 29-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a Lincoln home Sunday, according to court records.

George Hare, 49, was charged Monday with first-degree assault, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person for his alleged role in the attack, which occurred at about 8 a.m. Sunday near 14th and E streets.

Hare's wife was in the house when he entered Sunday morning and stabbed the victim twice before the man wrestled Hare to the ground, according to the affidavit for Hare's arrest.

The victim and the woman held Hare down until police arrived and took him to the Lancaster County Jail, Officer Jon Rennerfeldt wrote in the affidavit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical-but-stable condition Monday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.