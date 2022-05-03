 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man charged with first-degree assault for New Year's Eve attack, police say

  Updated
A 33-year-old Lincoln man was charged Monday for his alleged role in a New Year's attack that left an acquaintance hospitalized with three facial fractures, police say in court records. 

Jahija Muhic showed up uninvited at a small house party near 18th and O streets shortly after midnight Jan. 1 and stayed until every other guest left, leaving only Muhic and the tenant alone in the apartment, Lincoln Police Officer Chris Milisits said in the affidavit for the man's arrest. 

Woman's Lincoln rental property burned in an electrical fire. Or was it an arson?
Lincoln man called girlfriend racial slur, threatened her with rifle, court records say

That's when Muhic confronted the tenant about his involvement with Muhic's ex-girlfriend before repeatedly slamming the tenant's head into his knee, Milisits said in the affidavit. 

A neighbor who had been at the gathering and overheard the incident called police, but Muhic fled the apartment before officers responded, Milisits said. 

The tenant was treated for his injuries at Bryan West Campus, where he received five stitches to close a laceration on his face, according to the affidavit. 

Witnesses later identified Muhic as the man who had been at the apartment in the hours before the assault, according to police. 

Prosecutors charged Muhic with the crime in Lancaster County Court on Monday and a judge was expected to sign a warrant for his arrest Tuesday, more than four months after the alleged attack, according to court filings.

He has not been arrested. 

Lincoln man who pointed rifle at crowd arrested after standoff, police say
Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

