Lincoln man charged with first-degree assault for New Year's Eve attack, police say

A 33-year-old Lincoln man was charged Monday for his alleged role in a New Year's attack that left an acquaintance hospitalized with three facial fractures, police say in court records.
Jahija Muhic showed up uninvited at a small house party near 18th and O streets shortly after midnight Jan. 1 and stayed until every other guest left, leaving only Muhic and the tenant alone in the apartment, Lincoln Police Officer Chris Milisits said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.
Witnesses later identified Muhic as the man who had been at the apartment in the hours before the assault, according to police.
Prosecutors charged Muhic with the crime in Lancaster County Court on Monday and a judge was expected to sign a warrant for his arrest Tuesday, more than four months after the alleged attack, according to court filings.
