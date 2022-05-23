 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man charged with first-degree arson for allegedly starting fires at his apartment

  • Updated
Lincoln police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly starting fires at his apartment early Sunday. 

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Justin Armstrong with first-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine. 

Justin Armstrong

Police and firefighters were sent to the apartment near 19th and Washington streets shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man lighting the stairs of the building on fire.

In court records, LPD Officer Ben Jennings said a witness waved officers down and said Armstrong had been lighting things on fire with a torch. Armstrong approached officers with a burnt camping propane bottle and a torch in his hand, along with several burnt computer parts.

Jennings said they found scorch marks on Armstrong's door and learned he had lit his phone and other items in his apartment on fire.

Police believe he had been smoking from a pipe on his kitchen table that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

