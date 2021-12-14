Lincoln man charged with felony sex crime a year after alleged assault, court records show

A 52-year-old Lincoln man was charged this week with a felony sex crime nearly 16 months after he is alleged to have sexually assaulted an adult woman, according to court filings.

The woman, whose age isn't specified in court documents, told police Timothy Brown sexually assaulted her on Aug. 13, 2020, after getting her drunk on Fireball, according to the affidavit for Brown's arrest.

She first reported the assault to police six days after it is alleged to have happened, according to the affidavit.

Brown was interviewed by Lincoln Police investigators earlier this month and arrested at his home on Friday. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

