 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man charged with felony sex crime a year after alleged assault, court records show
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man charged with felony sex crime a year after alleged assault, court records show

  • Updated
  • 0

A 52-year-old Lincoln man was charged this week with a felony sex crime nearly 16 months after he is alleged to have sexually assaulted an adult woman, according to court filings.

Timothy Brown

Brown

The woman, whose age isn't specified in court documents, told police Timothy Brown sexually assaulted her on Aug. 13, 2020, after getting her drunk on Fireball, according to the affidavit for Brown's arrest. 

She first reported the assault to police six days after it is alleged to have happened, according to the affidavit.

Brown was interviewed by Lincoln Police investigators earlier this month and arrested at his home on Friday. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

City settles 2 lawsuits, one involving conduct by ex-LPD officer, other alleging toxic workplace for women
Lincoln police investigating after party ends in discharged gun
Latest attempted break-in at Lincoln ATM fails, causes $25,000 in damage, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of families displaced by tornado outbreak just before the holidays

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News