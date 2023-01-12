Lincoln man charged with felony child abuse for allegedly breaking toddler's leg

Prosecutors charged a 25-year-old Lincoln man with felony child abuse Thursday after he allegedly broke a 2-year-old child’s leg after growing frustrated with the toddler late last month, police said in court records.

Darren McKnight had been under investigation since Dec. 30, when the child’s mother reported suspicious bruising on her daughter’s right leg to Lincoln Police before taking her to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for McKnight’s arrest.

Testing determined the girl’s right leg was fractured, Norton said in the affidavit. Medical professionals told police the child couldn’t have caused the injury herself and that they suspected the injury was caused by an adult.

Police believe McKnight grew frustrated with the toddler while taking care of her in the evening hours of Dec. 29 at his apartment near 53rd and R streets.

At some point, police believe, McKnight squeezed the girl’s right leg until it fractured, Norton said.

Investigators arrested McKnight on Wednesday and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him Thursday with intentional child abuse.

