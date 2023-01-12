 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man charged with felony child abuse for allegedly breaking toddler's leg

  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors charged a 25-year-old Lincoln man with felony child abuse Thursday after he allegedly broke a 2-year-old child’s leg after growing frustrated with the toddler late last month, police said in court records.

Darren McKnight had been under investigation since Dec. 30, when the child’s mother reported suspicious bruising on her daughter’s right leg to Lincoln Police before taking her to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for McKnight’s arrest.

Darren McKnight

McKnight 

Testing determined the girl’s right leg was fractured, Norton said in the affidavit. Medical professionals told police the child couldn’t have caused the injury herself and that they suspected the injury was caused by an adult.

Police believe McKnight grew frustrated with the toddler while taking care of her in the evening hours of Dec. 29 at his apartment near 53rd and R streets.

People are also reading…

At some point, police believe, McKnight squeezed the girl’s right leg until it fractured, Norton said.

Investigators arrested McKnight on Wednesday and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him Thursday with intentional child abuse.

Plane crash kills 2 Nebraskans south of Auburn airport, Nemaha County sheriff says
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of motor vehicle homicide for pedestrian's death last year
Staff member at Lincoln correctional facility arrested for letting inmate use state-issued cellphone, Corrections Department says

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News