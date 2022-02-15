Lincoln man charged with felony child abuse after hitting son with broom handle, per court records

A 57-year-old Lincoln man was charged with felony child abuse after he called police Sunday and demanded they take his son away, telling call-takers he would beat the child if they didn't, according to court records.

The phone call came minutes after David Bond allegedly chased his son around their apartment, striking him with a broomstick, Lincoln Police Officer Katherine Schwenke wrote in the affidavit for the man's arrest.

Police arrived at the apartment near 52nd and Fremont streets at about 10:15 p.m., where the boy was standing barefoot in an interior hallway, with Bond refusing to let him back inside the apartment.

The boy told officers Bond had become irate with him after he accidentally disconnected a phone call Bond was on. He said he knocked over a can of beer his father had been drinking before Bond retrieved the broom from a closet and struck him with the handle.

Bond was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. His son was taken into protective state custody.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.