A 42-year-old Lincoln man is facing decades in prison after he allegedly sexually abused at least one child for eight years and subjected three other children to some form of abuse.

Prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office on Tuesday charged Jesse J. Widick with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of felony child abuse and two additional felony sex crimes for the alleged abuse, first reported to police in November 2021, according to court records.

"My God," Widick said at his initial court appearance Friday, after Judge Laurie Yardley read aloud the charges levied against him and the possible penalties the charges carry, which could include a life sentence.

"This is just — wow," he said.

A judge signed a warrant for Widick's arrest Wednesday and ordered the affidavit for his arrest and the criminal complaint against him sealed.

In an affidavit for a search warrant filed in November 2021, Lincoln Police Investigator Lynette Russell said that a high school-aged girl told a friend in Texas that Widick had been sexually abusing her for eight years.

The friend relayed the report to Texas authorities, who contacted police in Lincoln, Russell said in the affidavit.

The girl later told investigators that Widick had sexually assaulted her about 2,000 times starting in 2013 in a string of assaults that lasted until about a week before her interview with police, Russell said in the affidavit for a search warrant for Widick's computers and hard drives.

Widick at times would bribe the girl for sex, she told police, paying her money after assaulting her.

He also threatened to kill her if she reported the abuse, Russell said in the affidavit.

It's unclear what led to the child abuse charges, which describe the teenage girl and three other children as victims. Documents relating to those charges were sealed from public view.

At his court appearance Friday, which Widick attended via Zoom from a Lancaster County Jail cell, he said he had been in counseling at the direction of authorities for nearly 18 months and seemed to be surprised by his arrest.

"Now all of a sudden they pulled me out of the cab (of a truck)," he said, describing his Thursday arrest.

"What's all this?" he asked.

Yardley set his percentage bond at $500,000. He must pay $50,000 to be released.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers