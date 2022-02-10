Lincoln man charged with child sex crime after father finds him in home with daughter

A 47-year-old Lincoln man is in jail on child sex assault charges after a father found the man in his home with his 15-year-old daughter, according to court filings.

Devon Whitlow was arrested six days after the father arrived home at around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and found Whitlow putting on his pants in an upstairs closet at his home, according to the affidavit for Whitlow's arrest.

The father told police he saw Whitlow alongside his half-naked 15-year-old daughter, according to the affidavit.

The girl told Lincoln Police investigators that she had spent time with Whitlow before, but said he came to the house uninvited Feb. 2 and asked to use the bathroom.

After using the bathroom, the girl said Whitlow grabbed her by the arm and took her upstairs before allegedly sexually assaulting her in the closet, according to the affidavit.

Whitlow was arrested near 33rd and Holdrege streets Tuesday and was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

