Lincoln man charged with child sex crime after father finds him in home with daughter

A 47-year-old Lincoln man is in jail on child sex assault charges after a father found the man in his home with his 15-year-old daughter, according to court filings.
Devon Whitlow was arrested six days after the father arrived home at around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and found Whitlow putting on his pants in an upstairs closet at his home, according to the affidavit for Whitlow's arrest.
The father told police he saw Whitlow alongside his half-naked 15-year-old daughter, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Lincoln Police investigators that she had spent time with Whitlow before, but said he came to the house uninvited Feb. 2 and asked to use the bathroom.
After using the bathroom, the girl said Whitlow grabbed her by the arm and took her upstairs before allegedly sexually assaulting her in the closet, according to the affidavit.
Whitlow was arrested near 33rd and Holdrege streets Tuesday and was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.
People are also reading…
York County sheriff identifies man who stole cruiser and caused car-train crash that killed Hampton coach
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
48th to 56th
All Around the City
Annnnd … Cut!
Beats & Bose from Best Buy
BKE LNK
Brace Yourself
Catalytic Converter Diverter
Chev-illac
Cutting Off the Cats
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dodge Avenger
Doughnuts
Forged
Gas Guzzler
Gas-N-Go
Graffiti guys
Headphone Haul-Out
Hy-Vee Heist
iTake iPhone
Missing - Metachomp and Magnabuzz
Orange Shoes
Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink
Retail Run
Three-Wheeler
Unauthorized Charges
Unauthorized Use
U-Need-To-Stop-Sir
Union Bank, You Can Trust
Weld Done
Workout Woes
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
Reporting to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is the only way to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for up to $1,000 in rewards. T…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley