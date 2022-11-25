 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man charged with child sex assault after bribing girl with marijuana, police allege

A 36-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police allege he repeatedly sexually assaulted a middle-school aged girl over the course of two years in exchange for providing the girl marijuana, according to court filings. 

Prosecutors charged Nicholas Degarmo with first-degree sexual assault of a child on Wednesday — only two days after his accuser's mother reported the alleged assaults to police. 

Nicholas Degarmo

Degarmo

The girl told authorities that Degarmo first sexually assaulted her when she was 11 years old and showed her how to smoke marijuana from a pipe afterwards, Lincoln Police Investigator Jacob McCord said in the affidavit for Degarmo's arrest.

She told investigators Degarmo had sexually assaulted her more than 10 times, offering her marijuana or alcohol each time, McCord said in the affidavit. 

Police arrested the 36-year-old at his northwest Lincoln mobile home Tuesday and took him the Lancaster County jail. 

