Lincoln man charged with burglary after selling stolen phone at ecoATM, police allege

A 26-year-old Lincoln man was identified as a suspect in a November burglary only hours after he allegedly broke into a north Lincoln house.

That's because Nathan Stanley used his own Nebraska driver's license to sell a stolen phone at a north Lincoln ecoATM — a kiosk that allows users to trade in electronics for cash — only minutes after he burglarized a house near 42nd Street and Colfax Avenue on Nov. 23, police alleged in court filings.

Nathan Stanley

Stanley

A 48-year-old man called police that morning when he arrived home after working overnight and found his house had been burglarized.

Missing from the man's home was an Xbox, two laptops, the cellphone, his checkbook, two .22-caliber hunting rifles and two .30-06 rifles, Lincoln Police Investigator Jason Papke said in the affidavit for Stanley's arrest.

The man tracked the stolen phone to the ecoATM at a grocery store near 27th and Superior streets, where the man and Officer Jeffrey Tipton could hear the phone ringing from inside the machine, Papke said in the affidavit.

The kiosk provided police with records from the transaction, which included photos of Stanley and a scan of his ID, according to police.

Later that day — at around 4:45 p.m. Nov. 23 — a West Gate Bank employee told police that Stanley had attempted to cash a forged check from the 48-year-old's stolen checkbook, filled with checks from a closed account, Papke said. The 26-year-old left the bank before police arrived.

The police department's Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested Stanley at a house near Cotner Boulevard and X Street at around 7 a.m. Monday and took him to the Lancaster County jail before was charged Tuesday.

Authorities haven't recovered the four firearms.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

