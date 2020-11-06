 Skip to main content
Lincoln man charged with arson in connection to 11th and A street apartment fire last month
A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection to a fire started at his apartment near 11th and A streets Oct. 10.

Lincoln police arrested Cedrick Cole on Thursday, and prosecutors charged him the next day.

Cedrick Cole

Lincoln Fire & Rescue estimated the damage to the building at 1119 A St. at $400,000. 

Crews arrived at about 1:15 p.m. that day to find the entire east side of the building engulfed in flames. Everyone got out safely, but residents were displaced.

In an affidavit to arrest Cole, Lincoln police said he was in a domestic disturbance there that day. When the woman left, Cole went back inside. Witnesses later saw smoke and fire coming from his apartment and him leaving. 

A neighbor told police she saw his apartment door open and couch cushions on fire in two places. She filled a bucket with water twice, dumping water on the flames, but grabbed her two cats and got out when the fire spread.

Another woman told police Cole sent her a Snapchat of the couch in the living room on fire shortly before she started getting calls from neighbors that her apartment was on fire.

The fire quickly was ruled an arson.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

