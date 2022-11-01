 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man charged with arson for lighting fire in own living room, court records show

  • Updated
  • 0

After responding to a fire inside a central Lincoln apartment complex Monday night, authorities arrested the 27-year-old man who reported the fire, later charging him with first-degree arson, according to court records.

Andre Pinho called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and told responders that he had been sleeping in his apartment near 13th and E streets when he awoke to the sound of his door closing, Lincoln Police Officer Cody Ramsey said in the affidavit for Pinho's arrest.

Andre Pinho

Pinho

Soon, Pinho told police, he discovered a fire had been lit inside a cardboard box in his living room. So he poured water on the fire and called 911.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews quickly extinguished the fire, which investigators deemed suspicious, Ramsey said in the affidavit.

Police later learned that in the moments before the fire, Pinho had gone to a nearby gas station and purchased a lighter, Ramsey said in the affidavit.

People are also reading…

Investigators believe he used the lighter to ignite a paper towel, placing it into the cardboard box in his living room. Pinho then flushed the lighter down the toilet before responders arrived, Ramsey alleged in the affidavit.

Pinho, who had been taken to the People's City Mission in the aftermath of the fire, was arrested there Monday night. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged him with first-degree arson.

Lincoln driver in Randolph Street crash that killed 6 was drunk, police say
Lincoln woman sues answering service that failed to tell midwife she was in labor
Omaha officer shoots man after car drives through barricades at Halloween block party

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Adams man killed in train collision

Adams man killed in train collision

A pickup driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when it was struck by a train near Adams on Monday, the State Patrol said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What The Latest Quarterly Earnings Tell Us About the Current Economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News