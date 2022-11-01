Lincoln man charged with arson for lighting fire in own living room, court records show

After responding to a fire inside a central Lincoln apartment complex Monday night, authorities arrested the 27-year-old man who reported the fire, later charging him with first-degree arson, according to court records.

Andre Pinho called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and told responders that he had been sleeping in his apartment near 13th and E streets when he awoke to the sound of his door closing, Lincoln Police Officer Cody Ramsey said in the affidavit for Pinho's arrest.

Soon, Pinho told police, he discovered a fire had been lit inside a cardboard box in his living room. So he poured water on the fire and called 911.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews quickly extinguished the fire, which investigators deemed suspicious, Ramsey said in the affidavit.

Police later learned that in the moments before the fire, Pinho had gone to a nearby gas station and purchased a lighter, Ramsey said in the affidavit.

Investigators believe he used the lighter to ignite a paper towel, placing it into the cardboard box in his living room. Pinho then flushed the lighter down the toilet before responders arrived, Ramsey alleged in the affidavit.

Pinho, who had been taken to the People's City Mission in the aftermath of the fire, was arrested there Monday night. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged him with first-degree arson.