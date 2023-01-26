 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man charged with arson for Jan. 19 house fire near 48th, Pioneers

  • Updated
Prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old Lincoln man with arson for a fire a week ago that destroyed the house where he lived near 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Zachary Childress made his first court appearance on the second-degree arson charge Wednesday, when a judge set his bond at $60,000.

Zachary Childress

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Tyler Lindstedt said at about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 19 he was called to a house fire at 4310 S. 49th St. Childress, who lived there, wasn't home.

Lindstedt said the investigation led officers to believe that Childress woke up from a bad dream, started his mattress on fire with a Bic lighter, then tried to put it out. But the fire reignited and spread out of control.

Lindstedt said the house was a total loss.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News