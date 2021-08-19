Lincoln man charged with armed robbery of Omaha spa

A Lincoln parolee has been jailed on suspicion of the armed robbery of a spa in Omaha and is a suspect in a second in Council Bluffs, according to court records.

Dale Schmoldt, 47, made his first court appearance on the case Wednesday in Douglas County Court and remained in Omaha on a $50,000 bond.

In court records, Omaha Police said an employee at Chinese Health Massage, 10841 Q St., reported being robbed by a man with a knife on the night of Aug. 6.

The woman told investigators that a man came in asking about getting a massage, then said he needed to go out to his car to get money. When he returned and entered the massage room, he was holding a small knife, pointing it at her and saying he wanted money, she said.

She said he rifled through the drawers before taking off with about $150 and her iPhone.

The owner was able to provide video from the robbery, which police say led to Schmoldt's phone number and to his identification through a tattoo on his arm.

Omaha Police said on Aug. 8 they learned about a similar robbery at a spa in Council Bluffs, where a man had shown a knife and stolen the woman's phone. The victim took down a license plate number, which tracked back to Schmoldt's car, they said.