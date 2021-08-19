 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man charged with armed robbery of Omaha spa
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Lincoln man charged with armed robbery of Omaha spa

  • 0

A Lincoln parolee has been jailed on suspicion of the armed robbery of a spa in Omaha and is a suspect in a second in Council Bluffs, according to court records.

Dale Schmoldt, 47, made his first court appearance on the case Wednesday in Douglas County Court and remained in Omaha on a $50,000 bond.

Dale Schmoldt

Dale Schmoldt

In court records, Omaha Police said an employee at Chinese Health Massage, 10841 Q St., reported being robbed by a man with a knife on the night of Aug. 6.

The woman told investigators that a man came in asking about getting a massage, then said he needed to go out to his car to get money. When he returned and entered the massage room, he was holding a small knife, pointing it at her and saying he wanted money, she said.

Council Bluffs man shot in eye with pepper ball files federal lawsuit against Sarpy County

She said he rifled through the drawers before taking off with about $150 and her iPhone.

The owner was able to provide video from the robbery, which police say led to Schmoldt's phone number and to his identification through a tattoo on his arm.

Omaha Police said on Aug. 8 they learned about a similar robbery at a spa in Council Bluffs, where a man had shown a knife and stolen the woman's phone. The victim took down a license plate number, which tracked back to Schmoldt's car, they said.

He was arrested Monday night.

Schmoldt was paroled Nov. 25, 2020, on a sentence of seven years and eight months to 15 years and four months on robbery and terroristic threats charges out of Lancaster County.

Grand jury reviews recent deaths at prison, county jail
Lincoln woman with five warrants spit on, kicked officers, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami PD hold swearing-in ceremony for 5-year-old battling cancer

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News