A 39-year-old Lincoln man was charged Tuesday with four felonies after excerpts from a child's audio recorder captured a sexual encounter between him and a middle school-aged boy, police said in court records.

Victor Bautista Acosta's wife came across the recording while reviewing old audio files captured on a baby monitor-style device at the couple's Lincoln home, Lincoln Police investigators said in the affidavit for Acosta's arrest.

Acosta's wife shared the recording with the mother of another a child, a middle-school aged boy, who later told his own mother that Acosta had been sexually abusing him for years, according to the affidavit.

Police then interviewed another boy who had spent time around Acosta. The second boy, who is grade school-aged, told investigators the 39-year-old had sexually assaulted him multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Acosta denied the assaults in an interview with police, who arrested him Friday and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of felony child abuse.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers