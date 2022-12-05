Lincoln man charged with 3 felonies after fleeing police in stolen car

A week after an attempt to recover a stolen car in north Lincoln turned into a multiagency pursuit, prosecutors charged a Lincoln man with three felonies for his alleged role in the chase, according to court filings.

Anthony Olderbak, 29, has been in custody since Nov. 29, when he allegedly led Lincoln Police officers and the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter unit on a 15-minute chase through central Lincoln that ended near 35th and T streets, police said.

The pursuit started at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 29 when Officer Brian Gruber spotted a 2007 Hyundai Sonata — reported stolen four days before from a fraternity house near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's downtown campus — parked near 28th and Potter streets, Gruber said in the affidavit for Olderbak's arrest.

When Gruber attempted to pull the car over near 27th and Clinton streets, the sedan fled, beginning a pursuit during which police used stop sticks and the State Patrol activated its air wing, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said last week.

Olderbak — thought to be one of three people in the sedan — stopped the Hyundai at a dead end near 17th and Y streets but backed it into a police cruiser and fled again as officers approached on foot, Kocian said.

Police called off the chase of the Hyundai, which by then had a flat tire and damage to its rear end, Kocian said.

Officers found the car abandoned near 35th and T streets at about 11:45 p.m. before setting up a perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery along Vine Street between 33rd and 40th streets.

Olderbak later emerged from that area but denied being involved in the pursuit. He was arrested on an unrelated assault warrant, Gruber said in the affidavit.

But investigators found several items in the stolen car with Olderbak's name and later recovered surveillance footage of him driving the car, Gruber wrote.

Prosecutors charged Olderbak on Monday with attempted second-degree assault of an officer, theft by unlawful taking and flight to avoid arrest.