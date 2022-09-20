 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man charged with 10 felonies for assaulting, threatening woman, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors charged a 29-year-old Lincoln man with 10 felonies Tuesday after police allege he repeatedly assaulted and threatened a woman while confining her in their shared apartment for more than four hours Saturday.

Mason Saunders was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the victim, a 30-year-old woman, called police and reported he had held her against her will in their apartment near 14th and Marion streets after the two had argued over previous instances of violence, police alleged in the affidavit for Saunders' arrest.

The woman told police Saunders had punched, strangled and kicked her repeatedly over the course of four hours, and had hit her in the head with the butt of a rifle, Lincoln Police Officer Mark Moore said in the affidavit.

Saunders had also held the loaded rifle to the woman's head, she told police. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

People are also reading…

At their apartment, police found two firearms, including a sawed-off rifle and a bolt-action rifle, Moore said in the affidavit. Officers arrested Saunders and took him to the Lancaster County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 percentage bond. He must pay $10,000 to be released.

Prosecutors charged Saunders with second-degree assault, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, two additional assault charges and three felony weapons charges, according to court filings.

Lincoln Police finish landfill search tied to apparent double homicide
Lincoln man, 22, found dead in car in Taco Bell parking lot, police say
3 Lincoln women charged with robbery of bargoer they met at downtown bar, police say
Mason Saunders

Saunders

 Lancaster County jail

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News