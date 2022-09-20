Lincoln man charged with 10 felonies for assaulting, threatening woman, police say

Prosecutors charged a 29-year-old Lincoln man with 10 felonies Tuesday after police allege he repeatedly assaulted and threatened a woman while confining her in their shared apartment for more than four hours Saturday.

Mason Saunders was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the victim, a 30-year-old woman, called police and reported he had held her against her will in their apartment near 14th and Marion streets after the two had argued over previous instances of violence, police alleged in the affidavit for Saunders' arrest.

The woman told police Saunders had punched, strangled and kicked her repeatedly over the course of four hours, and had hit her in the head with the butt of a rifle, Lincoln Police Officer Mark Moore said in the affidavit.

Saunders had also held the loaded rifle to the woman's head, she told police. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At their apartment, police found two firearms, including a sawed-off rifle and a bolt-action rifle, Moore said in the affidavit. Officers arrested Saunders and took him to the Lancaster County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 percentage bond. He must pay $10,000 to be released.

Prosecutors charged Saunders with second-degree assault, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, two additional assault charges and three felony weapons charges, according to court filings.