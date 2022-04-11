 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man charged more than two years after alleged burglary

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was charged with burglary Monday for his alleged role in a break-in that happened more than two years ago, according to court filings.

Police investigating an early-morning alarm call at an O Street smartphone repair shop Aug. 17, 2019, found drops of fresh blood in the business after burglars used a rock to smash the store's front window, making off with $1,600 worth of electronics, according to an arrest affidavit.

Colby Kelly

Kelly

Two years after sending the blood for testing to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, LPD investigators learned in August 2021 that the DNA belonged to Colby Kelly, whose DNA was on file in the state because of a prior conviction.

Lincoln Police contacted Kelly in October 2021 and asked for a new DNA sample to compare, but Kelly declined. A local broadcast went out for his arrest.

Kelly was arrested Saturday after police contacted him on an unrelated matter. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Police logo 2020
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

