Lincoln man charged more than $17,000 to company credit card at local pawn shops, police say
Lincoln man charged more than $17,000 to company credit card at local pawn shops, police say

A 31-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after police say he racked up a more than $17,000 worth of charges on a company credit card at local pawn shops in a 35-day span. 

Jordan Tucker

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said it's unclear what Jordan Tucker, a now former employee of Industrial Services Inc., spent $17,413.84 on at AAA Ultimate Pawn shops in Lincoln from June 5 to July 9. She said Tucker made 14 total purchases with the card. 

The waste management service reported the unauthorized purchases to Lincoln police on July 15, Spilker said. 

Tucker turned himself in to police at 9 a.m. on Monday, Spilker said, and he was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by deception. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

