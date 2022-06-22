 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man charged in stabbing that hospitalized one

A 54-year-old Lincoln man was arrested over the weekend for his alleged role in a stabbing that hospitalized a 46-year-old man who was walking in central Lincoln last week, police said in court records. 

The victim told police he was walking east on E Street near 20th Street shortly after 11 a.m. June 15 when he saw Robert Lowell Jr. running up behind him, Lincoln Police Officer Lance Maxwell said in an affidavit for Lowell's arrest.

The victim told police he tried to evade Lowell but was stabbed twice in the back. The man was transported to Bryan West Campus, where he identified Lowell to police as his attacker. 

Lowell's ex-girlfriend, who lives in the area, is a friend of the victim and Lowell suspected they were dating, Maxwell said.

Three days later, Lowell was found in the same block of E Street where the attack occurred. He was arrested and later charged with second-degree assault. 

