Lincoln man charged in sexual assault of UNL student at off-campus apartment

A 19-year-old Lincoln man was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting the roommate of his Tinder date in a bizarre case that transpired late Friday night at the 50/50 student apartment building near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

In an affidavit filed in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, University Police Officer Jeffrey Brassington said a woman, identified only as Witness 1, called police to the apartment building near 18th and R streets around 2 a.m. Saturday and reported a sexual assault had just occurred.

The woman told responding officers that she had met Dominic Bardales on Tinder, a dating app, and agreed to see him late Friday night at her apartment.

She said Bardales and a male friend arrived just before midnight with a case of beer, and soon, she and Bardales went into her bedroom and had consensual sex while the rest of the group — which included Bardales' friend and a resident, identified as Witness 3 — hung out in a common space, Brassington said in the affidavit.

But after approximately 10 minutes, Witness 3 told police that Bardales left his date's room and walked into the bedroom where his accuser was, closing the door behind him, Brassington said.

After another 10 minutes, the 19-year-old man's date and the third witness heard crying coming from the closed bedroom door and knocked, they told police.

When Bardales opened the door, they said they saw the alleged victim hyperventilating on her bed without clothes on "and two open condom wrappers in the room," Brassington said.

Bardales left the bedroom, and soon, left the apartment with his friend, Brassington said.

The accuser, who is a UNL student, told University and Lincoln Police investigators the 19-year-old had sexually assaulted her, Brassington said. And she later told her friends that Bardales had put his hand over her month to prevent her from calling out for help, according to the affidavit.

Later contacted by investigators, Bardales' friend confirmed the details provided by other witnesses, Brassington said.

Police contacted the 19-year-old Saturday when they arrived at his apartment to serve a search warrant. Bardales declined to speak to officers or provide DNA and contacted his lawyer, Charles Mock III.

The Oakland, Nebraska, based attorney did not respond to an email seeking comment.

University Police took Bardales to the Lancaster County jail Saturday night. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person.

At a Tuesday hearing, Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Bardales' percentage bond at $100,000. He later paid $10,000 to be released from jail.

As a part of his bond conditions, the 19-year-old is barred from entering the 50/50 building or the university's premises.

Bardales has never been a UNL student, a school spokeswoman said.

UNL maintains a comprehensive list of campus and local resources for sexual assault survivors on its website, including information on how to report sexual assaults to both law enforcement and the school's Title IX office.