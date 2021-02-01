Lincoln man charged in connection to alleged rape reported in 2014

A 62-year-old Lincoln man has been charged in connection to an alleged rape reported more than six years ago thanks to testing of a previously untested sex assault exam kit.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 charged Steve Berks with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person due to intoxication.

Officer Erin Spilker said members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested Berks on a traffic stop Thursday afternoon near 19th and F streets.

At a court hearing the next day, a judge set his bond at $300,000.

In court records, Officer Jessica Drager said on Aug. 22, 2014, an officer went to a local hospital on a report of a sexual assault. A 17-year-old girl told the officer she had taken Zanax and had been drinking at a friend's house the night before and blacked out.

Police said Berks came to pick her up after her friend called her mom. The teenager told the officer she had little recollection of what happened after that, but she woke up with her shorts unbuttoned and her underwear on the floor.

A sex assault exam kit was completed but wasn't sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab for testing until May 15, 2019, nearly five years later.