Lincoln man charged in connection to alleged rape reported in 2014

A 62-year-old Lincoln man has been charged in connection to an alleged rape reported more than six years ago thanks to testing of a previously untested sex assault exam kit.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 charged Steve Berks with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person due to intoxication.
Officer Erin Spilker said members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested Berks on a traffic stop Thursday afternoon near 19th and F streets.
At a court hearing the next day, a judge set his bond at $300,000.
In court records, Officer Jessica Drager said on Aug. 22, 2014, an officer went to a local hospital on a report of a sexual assault. A 17-year-old girl told the officer she had taken Zanax and had been drinking at a friend's house the night before and blacked out.
Police said Berks came to pick her up after her friend called her mom. The teenager told the officer she had little recollection of what happened after that, but she woke up with her shorts unbuttoned and her underwear on the floor.
A sex assault exam kit was completed but wasn't sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab for testing until May 15, 2019, nearly five years later.
DNA found on a swab was entered into a national DNA database maintained by the FBI.
Drager said on Jan. 7, 2020, there was a hit that allegedly came back to Berks. His accuser was contacted about the match in October and on Nov. 21 told police she wanted to move forward with an investigation.
Spilker said the kit was sent to the lab and tested as part of a project grant funded through the State Patrol.
She said the project and others like it across the country evaluated cases where evidence was not initially sent for testing.
NEBRASKA COLD CASES
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger