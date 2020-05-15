You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man charged in burglary at Latitude apartments
A 36-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he broke into and burglarized several apartments at a downtown Lincoln complex in January, according to court records.

Lee A. Myles, who was arrested during a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 27th and Fairfield streets, is accused of five separate burglaries at the Latitude apartment complex on 11th and N streets on Jan. 12.

Court records indicate that Myles and another man, who has not been charged, entered five separate apartments through unlocked doors in the early morning hours and stole items valued at $1,251.

Myles was charged in Lancaster County Court Thursday with five counts of burglary, each carrying a sentence of 0-20 years in prison.

