Lincoln man charged in burglary at Latitude apartments

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
A 36-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he broke into and burglarized several apartments at a downtown Lincoln complex in January, according to court records.
Lee A. Myles, who was arrested during a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 27th and Fairfield streets, is accused of five separate burglaries at the Latitude apartment complex on 11th and N streets on Jan. 12.
Court records indicate that Myles and another man, who has not been charged, entered five separate apartments through unlocked doors in the early morning hours and stole items valued at $1,251.
Myles was charged in Lancaster County Court Thursday with five counts of burglary, each carrying a sentence of 0-20 years in prison.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: WIE, GOANAR Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1994 Booking Time: 05/14/2020 / 15:50:23 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: WALTER, JOSEPH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/15/1983 Booking Time: 05/14/2020 / 10:51:27 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT,3RD DEG-PREGNANT WOMAN (F3A) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: FASNACHT, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/16/1991 Booking Time: 05/14/2020 / 10:20:04 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) UNLAWFUL ACTS BY CORRECTIONS EMPLOYEE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: TEMPLE, TONY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/15/1959 Booking Time: 05/14/2020 / 09:36:19 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.08 BLOOD-2ND OFF (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: CABRERA, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/30/1985 Booking Time: 05/14/2020 / 09:12:54 Charges:
STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: BARRIENTOS, OSCAR Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/03/1999 Booking Time: 05/14/2020 / 06:32:50
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: PORTILLO, ERICK Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/03/1999 Booking Time: 05/14/2020 / 06:28:32 Charges:
REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: SEDLAK, TYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/26/1985 Booking Time: 05/13/2020 / 15:26:20 Charges:
SEX OFFENDER COMMITMENT ACT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: HIGHTREE, ROLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1973 Booking Time: 05/13/2020 / 14:21:49 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: HAHN, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/26/1964 Booking Time: 05/13/2020 / 13:58:15 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT ON OFFICER (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: ROBERSON, STEPHEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/1995 Booking Time: 05/13/2020 / 10:06:11 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: BERNABE, PASCUAL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/05/1988 Booking Time: 05/13/2020 / 05:46:40 Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4) DUI-.15+ (1ST OFF) (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: BENTLEY, CHAUNCY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/15/1998 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 22:52:56 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: MCCOY, RAE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/29/1986 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 21:42:13 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: MALAKA, DELDAR Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1997 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 19:15:47 Charges:
DUI-DRUG-1ST OFF (MW) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, FIRST OFFENSE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: ROSE, JOSEPH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1980 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 14:09:30 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-15-2020
Last, First Name: SHANNON, HUNTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/11/1996 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 10:11:18 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (M1) POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or
sali@journalstar.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.