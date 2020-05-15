Lincoln man charged in burglary at Latitude apartments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he broke into and burglarized several apartments at a downtown Lincoln complex in January, according to court records.

Lee A. Myles, who was arrested during a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 27th and Fairfield streets, is accused of five separate burglaries at the Latitude apartment complex on 11th and N streets on Jan. 12.

Court records indicate that Myles and another man, who has not been charged, entered five separate apartments through unlocked doors in the early morning hours and stole items valued at $1,251.

Myles was charged in Lancaster County Court Thursday with five counts of burglary, each carrying a sentence of 0-20 years in prison.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.