Lincoln man charged for sex assault in University of Nebraska-Lincoln parking lot

More than eight months after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln parking lot, a 28-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with the crime.

Hope Npimnee was standing outside his vehicle in the lot near 19th and Vine streets when University Police first contacted him in the early morning hours of July 9, 2021, according to court filings.

Officers also saw a woman, nude from the waist down, who ran to officers in tears after they arrived on scene at about 2:30 a.m., according to the affidavit for Npimnee's arrest.

The woman told police she was intoxicated and left a downtown bar with Npimnee earlier that night, Officer Caleb Gose wrote in the affidavit.

Once in the parking lot, she told officers Npimnee got out of the vehicle, walked to the passenger-side door and began taking off her pants.

"(She) told Npimnee 'no' but he continued to take her pants off," Gose said in the affidavit.

The woman said Npimnee began to sexually assault her moments before officers arrived.

He denied the allegation to police, telling officers he stopped when the woman said 'no' and hadn't touched her inappropriately.

It's unclear if the woman is a UNL student.

Test results from a sexual assault nurse examination of the woman indicated an unknown male's DNA was present, Gose said. Npimnee evaded the police department's attempts to collect his DNA earlier this month, according to the affidavit.

Still, he was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, a charge that reflects the woman's self-reported intoxication.

Npimnee was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he's being held on a $500,000 percentage bond. He must pay $50,000 to be released.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

