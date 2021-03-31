 Skip to main content
Lincoln man charged for allegedly molesting young girl
A 66-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

Leonard Lovorn went to court for the first time on the charge Wednesday.

Leonard Lovorn

In court records, Lincoln police say a 9-year-old girl alleged that Lovorn touched her inappropriately at his home more than once during the winter of 2019 to 2020. 

The allegations came to light after the girl told a family member March 15. 

Police interviewed Lovorn and arrested him Monday.

