Lincoln man charged after supplying fentanyl pill that hospitalized woman, police say
A 44-year-old Lincoln man is facing a felony charge eight months after he allegedly gave a fentanyl pill to a woman who believed it to be Percocet, a less powerful prescription painkiller. 

Nehemiah Winters was charged in Lancaster County court on Wednesday with delivery of a controlled substance near a school -- more than eight months after he is alleged to have supplied the pill to a 49-year-old woman at her apartment near 14th and E streets.  

The woman had posted on social media complaining of debilitating back pain, according to court filings, when Winters told her he had a Percocet pill. 

Winters delivered the pill to the woman's husband at the couple's apartment building on Feb. 6, according to the affidavit for the 44-year-old's arrest. 

The woman told police the pill didn't resemble Percocet pills she had been prescribed, so she cut the pill and snorted a portion of it, according to the affidavit. 

"She quickly passed out," LPD Officer Forrest Dalton wrote in the affidavit. 

It took two doses of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, to revive the woman, according to the affidavit. The remaining portion of the blue pill she had ingested was sent to a lab for testing. 

More than eight months later, the results came back, Dalton wrote. The substances tested positive for fentanyl. 

Winters, who was already at the Lancaster County jail on a separate drug charge, was arrested for allegedly delivering the fentanyl pill.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond, meaning he'd have to pay $25,000 to be released. 

