Lincoln man caught with seven guns, three of which were stolen, police allege

A Lincoln man was arrested Friday after investigators executing a pair of search warrants found seven guns in the 55-year-old's house and a storage unit he was renting, according to police.

Investigators contacted Peautray Green at a storage facility near 61st Street and Cornhusker Highway at around 3 p.m. Friday and soon drafted a search warrant for his garage there, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian alleged.

Peautray Green

Green

Inside the garage, police found a 12 gauge shotgun, a .380-caliber handgun, a .22-caliber rifle and a .44-caliber handgun, Kocian said. The shotgun had been reported stolen out of Iowa, Kocian said, and the .380-caliber handgun was reported stolen in Lincoln earlier this year.

After uncovering the guns in the storage facility, investigators then sought a search warrant for Green's house near 19th and Garfield streets, where they ultimately found three more guns — a 9 mm handgun, .22-caliber revolver and .380-caliber pistol, according to police.

The 9 mm was reported stolen out of Omaha, Kocian said.

Green, who has previously been convicted of a felony, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police arrested him on suspicion of seven counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of possessing a stolen firearm. Green was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

