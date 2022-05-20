 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man caught with nearly a pound of meth, police say

  • 0

A 51-year-old Lincoln man who had been the subject of a narcotics investigation was caught Thursday with nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine, according to police.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators contacted Jesse Cervantes at a grocery store near 17th and Washington streets around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Jesse Cervantes

Cervantes

Investigators served a search warrant on the 51-year-old's car and found 444.5 grams of suspected meth, Vollmer said.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Watch now: Lincoln man killed in Thursday attack identified
71-year-old man dies in car-semi crash in Hastings
Ex-Nebraska prison employee goes to prison for smuggling in marijuana, contact with inmates
+1 
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I wouldn’t let myself hope,’ Trevor Reed describes nightmare imprisonment in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News