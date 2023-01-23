 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man caught with more than a pound of meth sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

  • Updated
  • 0

A 44-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison on a drug charge.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Aaron Kuntz for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure meth after a prior conviction for a serious drug felony.

Following his release from prison, Kuntz will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said on June 18, 2021, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force watching Kuntz’s Lincoln residence saw a car leave and followed. Law enforcement stopped the car on a traffic violation, searched and found about 1¼ ounces of meth in the possession of one of the passengers, who said they had gotten the drugs at Kuntz’s home.

Russell said investigators served a search warrant there and found at least 510 grams, more than a pound, of pure methamphetamine, plastic baggies and scales. Kuntz admitted he was selling meth to support his addiction.

People are also reading…

Kuntz previously was sentenced to 11 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2006.

Nebraska bill would yield more information for reviews of deaths by overdose
Tecumseh inmate dies in Lincoln hospital
Police: Shooting death of 18-year-old Lincoln man stemmed from argument over pets
Omaha man arrested in connection with 2020 slaying

part 1
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Child care in the U.S. faces trouble as pandemic aid ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News