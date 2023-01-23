Lincoln man caught with more than a pound of meth sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

A 44-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison on a drug charge.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Aaron Kuntz for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure meth after a prior conviction for a serious drug felony.

Following his release from prison, Kuntz will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said on June 18, 2021, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force watching Kuntz’s Lincoln residence saw a car leave and followed. Law enforcement stopped the car on a traffic violation, searched and found about 1¼ ounces of meth in the possession of one of the passengers, who said they had gotten the drugs at Kuntz’s home.

Russell said investigators served a search warrant there and found at least 510 grams, more than a pound, of pure methamphetamine, plastic baggies and scales. Kuntz admitted he was selling meth to support his addiction.

Kuntz previously was sentenced to 11 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2006.

