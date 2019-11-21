A 34-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to to 10 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Senior United States District Court Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Jeremy Deen on Wednesday to the prison term, plus five years of supervised release.
In a press release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly said investigators conducting surveillance at an apartment complex in Lincoln on Aug. 31, 2018, spotted Deen walking near a detached garage.
Deen had active warrants for his arrest, so investigators contacted him and found more than 55 grams of methamphetamine inside his backpack, Kelly said.
A search warrant served later on the garage turned up a stolen motorcycle, ammunition and another 1.6 grams of meth.
The Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigated the case.