Lincoln man caught with meth at northwest Lincoln motel, police allege

A 45-year-old Lincoln man is facing a felony charge after he was caught with more than a quarter pound of suspected methamphetamine at a motel near the city's airport, police alleged.

Steven Watson ran from narcotics investigators and discarded a baggie after police approached him as he exited the motel, near Northwest 12th Street and West Commerce Way, at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The investigators, with the Lincoln-Lancaster Count Narcotics Task Force, took the 45-year-old into custody after a brief foot chase and found 8.2 grams of suspected meth in the discarded bag, Vollmer alleged.

Inside the Lincoln man's hotel room, investigators found another 135.6 grams of meth, Vollmer said, totaling 143.8 grams.

Police arrested Watson on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver and took him to the Lancaster County jail.