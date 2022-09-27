 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man caught with meth at northwest Lincoln motel, police allege

  • 0

A 45-year-old Lincoln man is facing a felony charge after he was caught with more than a quarter pound of suspected methamphetamine at a motel near the city's airport, police alleged.

Steven Watson ran from narcotics investigators and discarded a baggie after police approached him as he exited the motel, near Northwest 12th Street and West Commerce Way, at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Steven Watson

Watson

The investigators, with the Lincoln-Lancaster Count Narcotics Task Force, took the 45-year-old into custody after a brief foot chase and found 8.2 grams of suspected meth in the discarded bag, Vollmer alleged.

Inside the Lincoln man's hotel room, investigators found another 135.6 grams of meth, Vollmer said, totaling 143.8 grams.

Police arrested Watson on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

People are also reading…

22-year-old Lincoln man arrested, charged with murder in shooting outside downtown club
Former South Sioux City coach sentenced to 15 years for child pornography
Lincoln drivers identified in crash that killed motorcyclist on West O Street

This drug is killing a record number of Americans, and most of them aren't even aware of taking it. This is how illicit fentanyl is fueling the opioid crisis in America.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Russia as anger grows over partial mobilization

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News