Lincoln man caught with hundreds in counterfeit money after trying to pass fake $1 bill, police say

A 36-year-old Lincoln man who was caught trying to pass a fake $1 bill at a local gas station early Tuesday morning was found to have $1,328 worth of counterfeit money in his possession, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said officers were called at 12:30 a.m. to the Casey's General Store near Northwest 48th and Adams streets, where a store clerk recognized the bill as counterfeit.

Upon arrival, police contacted Freddy Olivieri, who had three warrants out for his arrest.

Vigil said a search of Olivieri turned up a fixed-blade knife, 7.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and the wad of counterfeit cash.

Olivieri, previously a convicted felon in Florida, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree forgery, possession of a forged instrument, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

