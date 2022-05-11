 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man caught with handgun, 33 grams of meth after fleeing traffic stop, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 40-year-old Lincoln man who ran from police during a traffic stop Tuesday was jailed after officers found a handgun, a knife and more than 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a backpack he'd been carrying, according to authorities.

Daniel Drews ran from officers at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators stopped the vehicle he had been riding in near 56th and Holdrege Streets, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Daniel Drews

Drews

After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended Drews and found the knife, a .45 caliber handgun, 33 grams of suspected meth and 240 grams of marijuana, Vollmer said.

Police arrested Drews, previously a convicted felon, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while violating a drug law.

The vehicle's driver, a 39-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old passenger were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

People are also reading…

All three were taken taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

'That's when I shot': Man charged with murder says victim reached for his gun
Waverly man dies in apartment fire, Lancaster County Sheriff says
Lincoln teen charged with four felonies after trying to sell stolen handgun, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News