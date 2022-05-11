Lincoln man caught with handgun, 33 grams of meth after fleeing traffic stop, police say

A 40-year-old Lincoln man who ran from police during a traffic stop Tuesday was jailed after officers found a handgun, a knife and more than 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a backpack he'd been carrying, according to authorities.

Daniel Drews ran from officers at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators stopped the vehicle he had been riding in near 56th and Holdrege Streets, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended Drews and found the knife, a .45 caliber handgun, 33 grams of suspected meth and 240 grams of marijuana, Vollmer said.

Police arrested Drews, previously a convicted felon, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while violating a drug law.

The vehicle's driver, a 39-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old passenger were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

All three were taken taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

