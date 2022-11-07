 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man caught with half-pound of meth in dresser drawer, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Investigators serving a search warrant on a central Lincoln house last week uncovered more than a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine and arrested a 59-year-old resident, police said in court filings.

Police searched Ronald Johns' house, near 40th and M streets, at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, finding four bags of suspected meth in a dresser drawer, Lincoln Police Sgt. Michael Schmidt said in the affidavit for Johns' arrest.

In total, the investigators recovered 248.9 grams of meth, Schmidt said in the affidavit. They also found $137 in cash.

Prosecutors later charged Johns with possession of more than 140 grams of meth and possession of money while violating a drug law.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he is being held on a $350,000 percentage bond. Johns must pay $35,000 to be released.

Ronald Johns

Johns 

 Lancaster County jail
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

